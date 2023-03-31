3 injured after car collision, icy roads to blame

On Thursday, three people are injured after a two-car collision on the Mississippi River Bridge in Morrison County.

According to a statement from Morrison County, 54-year-old Robert Bartkowitz and a 16-year-old girl collided on the bridge due to icy conditions.

Bartkowitz and Dennis Lively, 66, who was traveling with Bartkowitz, were transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with serious injuries. The girl was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident occurred in Two Rivers Township as Bartkowitz was getting on the bridge from Nature Road, and the girl was exiting.