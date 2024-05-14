3 injured, 1 seriously in Wright County crash involving tanker truck

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report states that the woman, 42, was driving a Ford F-350 westbound on U.S. Highway 12 near Cokato Township. She then rear-ended a man who was turning left in a Ford Taurus near the highway’s intersection with Quimby Avenue Southwest.

After the crash, the woman pulled into the eastbound lane of the highway and collided head-on with a Peterbilt 389 sleeper truck.

The woman was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two children who were also in the vehicle were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the Ford Taurus and the sleeper truck were not injured in the crash.