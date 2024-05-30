3 in stolen vehicle arrested after pursuit, fleeing into St. Paul office building

Authorities arrested three people after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with some of the suspects running into an office building in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the Volkswagen SUV was stolen at around 7:30 a.m. out of Edina. As investigators learned information about the suspects, Minnesota State Patrol cameras spotted the SUV driving east on University Avenue near Highway 280, close to the Minneapolis-St. Paul border.

Deputies started pursuing the SUV, which drove over Stop Sticks on Thomas Avenue near Lexington Avenue. However, the sheriff’s office says the SUV continued to flee in a reckless manner — which is shown in a clip of dashcam video released by the sheriff’s office — until reaching the area of Highway 280. At that point, all four people inside the SUV jumped out and ran off.

One boy was immediately arrested while two others — one boy and one man — fled into the Court International Building along University Avenue. That caused St. Paul police to set up a perimeter and, eventually, search the building until the two were found hiding in a fourth-floor bathroom.

The fourth suspect, who may have guns in a backpack, got away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the three who were arrested all have extensive criminal records, with offenses including carjackings, armed robberies and vehicle thefts.

The investigation and a search for the fourth suspect remain active.