3 hospitalized after suspected impaired driving crash in Edina

Three people are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Edina in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 169 around 3 a.m. when it crossed the lanes of traffic, hit the median, and went down the overpass onto Highway 62.

The driver and two passengers were brought to Southdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

State Patrol officials say they processed the driver– who showed signs of impairment– for driving while impaired, criminal vehicular operation, and drinking under the age of 21 and driving.