3 hospitalized after crash involving Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis

Three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a Metro Transit bus late Thursday in Minneapolis.

Metro Transit says it happened at the intersection of West Broadway and Fremont Avenues just before midnight.

As the D Line bus was heading through the intersection, a car ran into the side of the bus, Metro Transit says.

The driver and two other people in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the bus, who was the only person on board at the time, didn’t report any significant injuries, Metro Transit says.

Metro Transit police are investigating.