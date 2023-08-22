3 firefighters sent to hospital after Minneapolis house fire

A house fire in Minneapolis resulted in three firefighters being sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 2700 block of Morgan Avenue North for smoke coming from the first-floor window of a one-and-a-half-story vacant home, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD).

Fire crews laid lines to attack the fire from the inside and searched all the floors. The fire was found in the basement, where it burned a hole in the ceiling and went up to the first floor.

Three firefighters were medically evaluated and brought by HCMC paramedics to the local hospital for possible heat exhaustion and over-exertion.

A second alarm was called for extra crews and equipment and the fire was extinguished without any other incidents. MFD stated that the home’s utilities were secured and the building will be boarded up

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.