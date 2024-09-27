3 charged with attempted murder for gas station shooting

Three people are in custody and have been charged with attempted murder following a Minneapolis shooting that reportedly injured two people.

36-year-old Deshawn Marvelle Leondra Slaughter, 35-year-old Corey Davis Jr. and 18-year-old Duprece Lashae Sahila Slaughter Jr. have all been charged in Hennepin County Court Friday for second-degree murder.

All three face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The trio are accused of shooting at another person on Sept. 13 at an Arco Gas Station at 640 Lake Street in East Minneapolis.

Charging documents state the three were part of a group of six people, five men and one woman, who followed a man into the gas station store and approached him.

The group got “very close” to the man, with one of the group members seen taking out a gun close to the man’s face.

The man left the store and began heading towards his vehicle when one of the group members took out a gun and began firing toward him. Two other group members, according to charging documents, took out a gun as well and also began to fire at the man.

An estimated 23-25 shots were heard on surveillance video.

After the three stopped firing, all six group members left the gas station in two vehicles.

The charging document said two people were injured in the shooting, the man who was reportedly approached by the group in the store was “shot several times” while another person who was sitting in the man’s vehicle was shot once in the leg.

Police said they recognized one of the group members as Corey Davis Jr. and, using his social media page, they were able to identify five of the six other people in the group.

Police said they were able to identify two of the suspected shooters as well, stating one of them was Deshawn Marvelle Leondra Slaughter. They also say Duprece Lashae Sahila Slaughter Jr. was also seen on camera as a member of the six-person group.

The trio’s first appearance in court was Friday at 1:30 p.m.