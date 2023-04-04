3 charged following Blue Earth County fentanyl overdose

Three people have been charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose in Blue Earth County last year.

Conner Hoeft, 21, Haley Ross, 23, and 25-year-old Kueth Ruae are all charged with one count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder after Ross’ roommate overdosed on fentanyl, according to court documents.

Mankato police say Ross called 911 at around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, after finding Hoeft and her roommate unconscious. A sergeant from the department arrived and found the victim dead and Hoeft laboring to breathe, at which point Hoeft was brought to a hospital.

Upon investigation of Hoeft’s Snapchat, officials found Hoeft and Ross discussing the purchase of Percocet pills from Ruae, a criminal complaint states.

Officials say Ross deleted her Venmo, Snapchat, and almost all text messages on her phone from the day the victim died, the complaint adds.

Hoeft and Ross were scheduled for their first appearance in court on Tuesday. Ruae is in a detox facility and but is charged via warrant.