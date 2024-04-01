3 arrested on suspicion of robbery in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are crediting the public and quick work by law enforcement for the arrests of three teenagers suspected in another crime spree in the city.

According to Minneapolis Police, a 911 caller reported seven juveniles in three vehicles trying to steal a car from a parking lot in the 500 block of West Lake Street at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. About 10 minutes later, another caller reported seeing the suspects’ vehicles driving erratically, and an attempted carjacking and robbery was reported minutes later in the 3400 block of Humboldt Avenue South.

At around 7:40 p.m., an officer responded to a parking lot in the 4400 block of Lyndale Avenue North after the three suspect vehicles were reported being parked together. The vehicles fled when the officer arrived and officers focused on the vehicle that had a reported gunman inside.

Minneapolis police say officers were able to follow the vehicle to an alley near 35th Avenue North and Knox Avenue thanks to help from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Once there, the three teenage occupants ran from it the car but were arrested.

The car, a Kia, was reported stolen, police say, and all three teens — one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds — are being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

“I want to express my appreciation to members of the community who were observant and reported suspicious activity to 9-1-1 that enabled us to track these suspects down quickly,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “I want to also thank our law l enforcement partners who assisted us in quickly stopping this robbery spree. Our officers and investigators continue to work diligently to address these robberies, and this is proof once again our strategy is working.”