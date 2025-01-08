3 arrested in St. Paul after reported kidnapping

St. Paul Police say multiple people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an alleged kidnapping in which a SWAT team responded.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a residence off Payne Avenue near Minnehaha Avenue East.

After investigators determined the tip was “valid,” the SWAT team was called in to investigate.

Authorities were able to get everyone out without an issue, and three people were arrested.

One person believed to be the victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are actively working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.