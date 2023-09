A Powerball ticket sold last week in Stearns County is now worth $2 million.

Minnesota Lottery officials say the ticket for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing matched the first five numbers drawn (25-38-42-66-67), and the buyer added the “Power Play,” making the ticket worth $2 million.

The Store of St. Anna sold the winning ticket.

The buyer has to claim the prize at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville and can remain anonymous if they choose.