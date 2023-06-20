27-year-old dies after getting trapped in grain bin near Marshall

Authorities say a man died Tuesday morning after he got trapped inside a grain bin in southwest Minnesota.

Rescue personnel were called to an area northeast of Porter — located around 20 miles northwest of Marshall — just before 9:30 a.m. on a report of two people trapped in a grain bin.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old man who was in the grain bin had freed himself by the time first responders arrived but a 27-year-old man was still trapped inside.

It took rescuers around an hour to remove grain from the bin before the man was found and taken out. Emergency aid was then provided but the man died, the sheriff’s office says.

The 62-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released. A member of the rescue squad was also taken to a hospital for treatment of heat-related injuries.

The victim’s name isn’t yet being publicly released, as family members are still being notified.