Residents in 27 units displaced by Fridley fire

People in over two dozen units were displaced after a fire at a Fridley condominium on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Innsbruck Drive around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a fire on the third floor of the building, which had extended into the attic, according to Fridley Fire Marshal James Lange.

Fire crews evacuated the building before extinguishing the flames and stopping the spread to other areas.

Twenty-seven units in the building were vacated and the Red Cross came in to help displaced people, Lange said. Although the total number of units in the building hasn’t been provided, Lange added that the vacated units made up half of the units in one of several wings of the building.

A firefighter reported a possible injury but didn’t need to be hospitalized or treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.