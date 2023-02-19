25-year-old male expected to live after being shot in head in St. Paul

A 25-year-old man was brought to the hospital after St. Paul police say he was shot during an altercation on Maryland Ave. E. near Abell Street and Rose Ave. E.

St. Paul officers responded to a report of a man being shot in the head just after midnight Saturday. The man was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was in an altercation with the suspect when he was shot. The altercation and the person responsible are under investigation.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting.