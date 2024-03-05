24-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing husband

A 24-year-old woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of her husband.

In exchange for her guilty plea, a charge of second-degree manslaughter that had been filed against Alexis Loretta Jane Poole will be dismissed at sentencing. She is expected to be sentenced to around 10-12 years (128-150 months) in prison.

As previously reported, St. Paul Park police responded to a medical call on Jan. 3, 2023, on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road. There, they found 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham suffering a stab wound. He was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Poole initially claimed that her husband, Barham, was cooking when his knee gave out and he accidentally stabbed himself. However, she later said they were fighting and, when her husband picked her up to move her so he could leave the apartment, she stabbed him.

The criminal complaint also notes that officers had responded to the apartment in the past, including once in 2020 where Poole allegedly was holding knives and making threatening statements.

The Medical Examiner said the stab wound was over six inches deep and penetrated Barham’s chest wall, lung and heart.

Poole is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.