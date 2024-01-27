22-year-old dead in Stevens County crash

A man is dead after a crash in Stevens County on Friday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Freightliner Tractor was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when it collided with a GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound.

The driver of the GMC, 22-year-old James Loren Gades, of Starbuck, died as a result of the crash.

The 63-year-old driver of the Freightliner Tractor was brought to Stevens County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the report added.