22-year-old charged with murder in connection with woman’s fatal overdose in Le Sueur County

A 22-year-old has been charged with third-degree murder in connection with a fatal overdose in Le Sueur County on Jan. 8.

If convicted, Rogelio Lara Jr. could face up to 25 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, Montgomery police officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of 1st Street East on a report of an unresponsive woman. Jada Lynn Schwarzrock, 18, was declared deceased and her death was suspected to be a possible overdose.

Part of a blue “M30” pill, believed to be fentanyl, was found in a purse in Schwarzrock’s apartment. Court documents state that $1 bills were also found rolled up with blue residue on them on her nightstand.

An autopsy determined that Schwarzrock’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators found a Cash App transaction on Schwarzrock’s phone to “Reggie” from the night of her death. The account was traced to Lara Jr., court records show.

There were several other Cash App transactions between the two.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Lara Jr.’s home on Feb. 19 and found, amongst other items, 2.5 “M30” pills that tested positive for fentanyl and tear-off plastic baggies.

He initially denied knowing Schwarzrock or selling her fentanyl, but later told officers that she would send him money for pills, court documents state.

“Fentanyl and overdoses continue to be a major problem in our area among all ages, but especially for our youth,” Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Commander Scott O’Brien stated in a news release. “The availability and use of these dangerous drugs in our school aged children is concerning. Just one pill can result in instant death for our youth and others that are addicted to this dangerous drug. The Task Force will continue its efforts to hold fentanyl dealers accountable while also urging those struggling with addiction to seek additional resources for help.”