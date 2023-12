A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Worthington Township in Nobles County (southwest corner of Minnesota), according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

The man was driving a Lincoln MCK westbound on I-90 around 6:50 a.m. when he lost control and the vehicle rolled into the median.

More information is expected to be released at 8 p.m. Saturday. Check back for updates.