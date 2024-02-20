21-year anniversary of Maple Grove fatal hit-and-run spurs renewed calls for information

The Maple Grove Police Department is once again asking for help identifying the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a woman 21 years ago.

Rebecca Nelson was fatally struck on the evening of Feb. 20, 2003, near the Maple Grove Community Center at the intersection of Community Center Lane and Grove Drive.

Nelson’s family and friends are continuing to offer a $12,500 reward to anyone with information leading to the identification of the person responsible, according to a post on X (formally known as Twitter) made by the department on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Maple Grove Police Department at (763)-494-6196.