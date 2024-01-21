2024 World Snow Sculpting Championship winners announced

The results are in from the 2024 World Snow Sculpting Championship.

The event, which runs from Jan. 17-21 in Stillwater, sees teams from around the world compete for prize money and the title of World Champion.

Below are the top three sculptures, along with the People’s Choice winner:

First Place: Team Fjordwitches (Quebec, Canada)

Sculpture: FJCOWRD, La vachoune de mer, a milky sea monster

Courtesy of Shepard Rogers

Second Place: Team Izmit (Turkey)

Sculpture: Crack

Courtesy of Shepard Rogers

Third Place: Team North Dakota (USA)

Sculpture: The Solace of Sheep

Courtesy of Shepard Rogers

People’s Choice: Team Colima (Mexico)

Sculpture: Pok-Ta-Pok: The Ball Game

Courtesy of Shepard Rogers

The competitors of the event judge the work of their peers to determine the final results. Each team ranks their top choices and the top three teams are crowned. Visitors and fans vote online to determine the People’s Choice award.