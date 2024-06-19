2024 Grandma’s Marathon to be aired on 45TV

Grandma’s Marathon is happening this weekend in Duluth, and for the first time, will be televised on Channel 45.

The half-marathon and full-marathon will happen on Saturday, June 22. Both races are already sold out, and more than 9,000 people are expected to participate in the race.

If you’d rather watch the race than run in it, you can tune into Channel 45TV from 7-10 a.m. Saturday for live coverage.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser is participating in the half-marathon and will join the coverage after he finishes the race. In addition, Twin Cities native and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will be a commentator for the race.

For anyone headed to northern Minnesota for race festivities, you should expect rainy conditions for both Friday and Saturday.

CLICK HERE for additional event information. You can find a programming guide for KSTP and its subchannels by CLICKING HERE.