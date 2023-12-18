2023’s top baby names at M Health Fairview

M Health Fairview has released the top 10 baby names for boys and girls born in its health system this year.

According to M Health Fairview, more than 12,400 babies were born in 2023 at their birthplaces in Minnesota.

Theodore and Henry have traded the top spots on the annual list for boys since 2021.

Charlotte continues as the perennial frontrunner for girls, with Evelyn surpassing Olivia for second place.

Newcomers to the top 10 list include Noah and Lucy, with Lucy making it to No. 4.

The top 10 boys’ names for 2023 are:

Theodore Henry Liam Jack Oliver William James Leo Noah Tie: Owen/Benjamin

For girls, the top 10 names in 2023 are:

Charlotte Evelyn Olivia Lucy Nora Amelia Sophia Emma Isla Tie: Quinn/Hazel/Harper