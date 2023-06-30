20-year-old in stable condition after motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Corcoran, Minn. on Thursday, officials say.

Officers from Corcoran responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash by Oakdale Drive and Jefferey Lane shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The man was treated at the scene and brought to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He is in stable condition, officials say.

Law enforcement noted that Oakdale Drive was closed for about two hours between the intersection of Bechtold Road and Trail Haven Road in the aftermath of the crash.