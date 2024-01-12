20/20 episode to feature Dru Sjodin case Friday night

Dru Sjodin's loved ones remember searching for the missing North Dakota student. "As the minutes ticked on, that feeling in my gut just got bigger and bigger," Britni Schmalz recalled in a '20/20' interview about the search for her missing friend Dru Sjodin.

ABC’s 20/20 episode airing on Friday will highlight the case of a Pequot Lakes woman who was found dead near Crookston, Minnesota more than two decades ago.

Dru Sjodin, 22, was a senior at the University of North Dakota when she was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November of 2003. Her body was found in April of 2004.

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., a known sex offender, was arrested in December of 2003, and was later convicted of her murder.

As previously reported by 5 INVESTIGATES, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in April of 2023 it would no longer seek the death penalty for Rodriguez after a federal judge called the medical examiner’s testimony during the trial “unreliable.” The death sentence was decided by a jury in September 2006.

A two-hour long episode will include an interview with Sjodin’s father, Allan Sjodin, the first time he has spoken on national television since Rodriguez’s death sentence was overturned.

Others who were interviewed for Friday’s episode include Deputy Chief Bill Macki, former detective Orie Oksendal, two of the original detectives on the case, Sjodin’s brother Sven Sjodin, sorority sister Britni Schmalz, and Shirley Iverson, who was previously attacked by Rodriguez.

FBI Special Agent Chris Boeckers and Drew Wrigley, the current North Dakota Attorney General who prosecuted the case while serving as the North Dakota U.S. Attorney, were also interviewed.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. CT and will be available Saturday on Hulu.

Allan Sjodin said he "was panicked" after learning his daughter, Dru, was missing from a North Dakota mall after working her shift on Nov. 22, 2003.