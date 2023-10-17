2-year-old shot by 4-year-old while in vehicle in southern Minnesota, sheriff says

A toddler was hospitalized Sunday after being shot by a child while in the back seat of a vehicle in southern Minnesota.

A caller reported the shooting around 10:20 a.m., adding they were already heading to Fairmont for medical care, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies intercepted the caller’s vehicle in the 1800 block of 120th Street and then started providing aid to the injured toddler, a 2-year-old, until a medical helicopter arrived and flew the child to a Rochester hospital.

The sheriff’s office says early information suggests the 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were in the back seat of the vehicle when the 4-year-old somehow got ahold of a loaded gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the 2-year-old.

At this time, it’s unclear how serious the toddler’s injuries are, and the sheriff’s office didn’t provide any condition update as of Tuesday morning.

No other details are being released at this time.