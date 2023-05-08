2-vehicle crash in Polk County leaves 1 dead

A car crash in western Wisconsin has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, law enforcement received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 and Clark Road in Dresser, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities determined that a pickup truck on Clark Road pulled in front of a car traveling north on Highway 35.

The driver of the car, whose name will be released at a later time, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.