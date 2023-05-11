2-vehicle crash in Pierce County leaves 2 injured

Two people were injured after a car crash Wednesday night in Pierce County, Wisconsin.

Just after 5 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township.

Authorities determined that a Chevy Silverado with a trailer was traveling west on Highway 10. While waiting to turn south onto 1200th Street, the Chevy was hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the Chevy was brought to Regina Hospital in Hastings, while the other driver was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Both have undetermined injuries, according to the news release.