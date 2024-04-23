2 teens injured, 1 seriously, after north Minneapolis shooting

Two 15-year-olds were injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Monday evening.

At around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of 17th Avenue North and found a 15-year-old boy with potentially life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Another 15-year-old boy also arrived at HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say that officers secured the scene near the 1400 block of 14th Avenue North, where a stolen Kia had bullet damage and shell casings were located.

Earlier in the day, the Kia was reported to be occupied by two juveniles with masks on who were driving recklessly and running red lights. Preliminary information suggests both injured 15-year-olds were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events and if the stolen Kia or injured juveniles are related to other incidents.

No arrests have been made at this time.