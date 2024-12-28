2 teens arrested in connection to string of mailboxes set on fire in Barron County

Two teenagers — a 17-year-old boy from Webster, Wisc., and a 15-year-old girl from Cambridge, Minn. — are suspected of damaging six mailboxes in the northern part of Barron County, Wisc., according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The press release says that on Thursday, deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol had six complaints from residents of mailboxes being set ablaze and destroyed.

A license plate and description of the truck that was possibly used was given out, and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and a state trooper found the vehicle matching the details near Shell Lake around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say that mail and packages from mailboxes were found in the truck along with other evidence.

The two teens were arrested and are awaiting possible charges. Information on the incident was also sent to the U.S. Postal Inspector for other potential charges.

The case, along with other similar cases in Barron County and surrounding counties, is under investigation.