2 sheens reported on Mississippi River

Officials are investigating after two sheens were reported on the Mississippi River this week.

The Fridley Fire Department initially reported a sheen in the river near the Highway 610 Bridge in Coon Rapids on Tuesday afternoon.

As the sheen traveled downstream, officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) tracked the substance, which is unknown at this time.

Crews also used booms to divert the sheen from the city water intakes in the Twin Cities, according to the MPCA. The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul both said that their water remains safe to drink.

The next morning, a smaller sheen was reported near the west shore of the river near West Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Officials are investigating whether the two sheens are related.

Check back for more updates on the incident.