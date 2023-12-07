2 seriously injured in north Minneapolis shooting
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Washington Avenue North and 14th Street.
Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that they say left two people seriously injured.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Washington Avenue North and 14th Street around 9 p.m.
Officials say a man and a woman were both shot and each have potentially life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately provided.
Check back for updates.