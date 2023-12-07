2 seriously injured in north Minneapolis shooting

Krystal Frasier KSTP

2 injured during Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Washington Avenue North and 14th Street.

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that they say left two people seriously injured.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Washington Avenue North and 14th Street around 9 p.m.

Officials say a man and a woman were both shot and each have potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for updates.