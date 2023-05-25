2 seriously injured in Meeker County crash

Authorities say two women were seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in Meeker County.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of County State Aid Highways 18 and 14 just after 4 p.m.

There, deputies say they found an eastbound minivan on Highway 18 had collided with a pickup truck headed south on Highway 14.

The driver of the minivan, identified by the sheriff’s office as 93-year-old Gloria Ruzicka of Hutchinson, was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital. Her passenger, identified as 83-year-old Doris Stubson, also of Hutchinson, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital and flown later to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 30-year-old Dassel man, wasn’t injured.

Although the crash is still under investigation, the authorities say it seems to have been caused by a failure to yield to the right of way.