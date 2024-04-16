2 seriously injured following crash in Big Stone County

A crash has left two people seriously injured in Big Stone County.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, a Buick Rendezvous was traveling southbound on Highway 75 in Almond Township when it lost control and rolled, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 40-year-old Clinton man and a 32-year-old Clinton woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the agency. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Authorities say alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

Both of the occupants were taken to Essentia Hospital for their injuries.