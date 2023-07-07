2 seriously hurt in Vermillion Township crash

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Friday morning in Vermillion Township.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the crashed happened at around 6:45 a.m. where Goodwin Avenue meets Northfield Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle that was headed north on Goodwin Avenue collided with a southbound vehicle, seriously hurting two and leaving another person with minor injuries.

Authorities didn’t immediately say which passengers were in which vehicle.

The roads in the area were closed for at least a couple of hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.