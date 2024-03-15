2 sentenced for trafficking drugs between Minnesota and California

Two Minneapolis men are headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs between Minnesota and California.

Cortez Ananias Williams, 24, and his 23-year-old cousin Savontray Orlando Dwayne Collins were stopped and arrested on Interstate 35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border after law enforcement found around 10 pounds of “M30” fentanyl pills and 2 pounds of cocaine in their possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Both pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and Williams was sentenced to over 11 years (135 months) in prison while Collins received a 10-year (120-month) sentence. Both will also have to serve five years of supervised release after their incarceration.