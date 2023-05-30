2 semi-trucks engulfed in flames overnight, Inver Grove Heights Fire Marshal investigating

Firefighters responded to two semi-trucks on fire in Inver Grove Heights just after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department.

The Eagan Fire Department initially responded to the scene when they found the fire to actually be in Inver Grove Heights. Fire crews from the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department then responded and both teams worked to extinguish the flames, officials say.

Photo Courtesy: Inver Grove Heights Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Inver Grove Heights Fire Department

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said they arrived around 12:30 a.m. and all crews cleared the scene by about 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and the Inver Grove Heights Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department did not report any injuries.