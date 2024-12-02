2 rescued from Brooklyn Park fire

Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation after they were pulled from an apartment fire early Monday morning.

According to an alert sent by Brooklyn Park police, crews with the city’s fire department were called to the 5513 Brookdale Drive just before 6 a.m. for a report of a fire alarm going off in the building.

When crews arrived, they found flames in a ground floor unit and were able to put the fire out quickly.

Firefighters also found two adults, who they say were semi-conscious, and pulled them from the unit. They were taken to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.