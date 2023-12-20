2 people shot in Golden Valley, police investigating

An investigation is underway in Golden Valley after two people were shot at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Golden Valley Police Department.

Investigators say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of St. Croix Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said both victims are expected to survive.

Authorities believe the injured parties were involved in a confrontation with each other.

Police say there is no general threat to the public and the scene is isolated.