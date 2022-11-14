2 people shot at while driving by Brooklyn Park apartment complex

UPDATE 12 p.m. 11/14/22: Brooklyn Park police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it’s “safe to say” the two victims of a shots fired incident were targeted, all but ruling out a random encounter.

Police identified the people whose car was shot at as a 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman.

As of Monday morning, police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle, and they do not know if this incident is linked to any previous crimes.

“We’re filtering through information to see if these might be linked to any other incidents. On the surface, there does not appear to be a link,” said Brooklyn Park Inspector Elliot Faust.

Police are also working to understand what happened leading up to the gunfire and what the shooter’s motive may have been.

INITIAL REPORT 7 a.m. 11/14/22: No one is hurt after a shots fired incident late Sunday night outside a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to an overnight police alert.

Officers went to the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North at 11:39 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots being fired and found the Eden Park Apartment Complex Leasing Office had been hit by gunfire.

Police say officers then found two people who were allegedly shot at while driving in the area. The police alert describes damage to the victims’ vehicle and one of the victims’ clothing.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police also found shell casings in the street. Brooklyn are police are investigating.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather more details about the victims and any potential suspects. Check back for updates.