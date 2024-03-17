2 people seriously hurt in Saturday night crash in Dunn County

Two drivers were seriously hurt in a crash outside of Menomonie, Wis., on Saturday night.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said it took a call at 8:37 p.m about a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles on fire at the intersection of State Highway 29 and 970th Street in the township of Elk Mound, about 15 minutes east of Menomonie.

According to a preliminary investigation, a northbound pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The pickup truck started on fire but both 16-year-olds inside, a driver and passenger, were able to make it out of the burning vehicle with the help of bystanders.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the press release said. The 50-year-old driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The passenger of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities said that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.