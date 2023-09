St. Paul police say that two people, an adult man and a woman, are at Regions Hospital receiving care for stabbing injuries.

Officers were called to the 30 block of Mound Street at 5:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing with two possible victims.

The two people are expected to survive, police say. The circumstances that led to the stabbing are limited, and no arrests have been made yet. An investigation is ongoing.