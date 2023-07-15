2 people injured in hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis

Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the reports of a personal injury hit-and-run at the intersection of Lake Street East and 1st Avenue South, where they found one damaged vehicle.

Two women were brought to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information gathered by law enforcement states that the vehicle with the two women was headed west on Lake Street when it was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of 1st Avenue.

The car that struck the vehicle with he two women inside drove away before officers arrived on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MPD is currently investigating the incident.