2 people in custody for armed robbery of Mounds View Speedway

Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery at a Mounds View gas station, according to police.

On June 26, authorities began investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway convenience store on the 2600 block of County Road 1, where several hundred dollars were stolen.

The press release states that a person with their face covered pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Mounds View Police Department worked with other departments that experienced similar crimes in the area to identify a suspect.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home and found evidence connecting them to the crimes. The suspect was taken into custody, as stated in the news release.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that a second suspect was also a part of the robbery.

Mounds View investigators, officers and members of the Violent Crime Enforcement Team found evidence in the second suspect’s home that also connected them to the robbery. The suspect was then taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting formal charges of armed robbery.