2 people, 1 cat dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Princeton Township, woman hospitalized

Two people and a cat are dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Princeton Township, according to a news release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

Mille Lacs County deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of 110th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a possible overdose.

Law enforcement then found Marcos Larson, 27, of Princeton, dead in an upstairs bedroom, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies found a dead woman and a dead cat when they searched the rest of the home. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending her family’s notification.

The 911 caller was also hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure, but officials say they don’t know what her current condition is as of Monday morning.

A black Labrador retriever was found in and out of consciousness at the home when deputies arrived. The dog’s condition is also currently unknown, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office says Princeton Fire and Rescue determined there were lethal amounts of carbon monoxide in the home when they arrived.

Investigators say those living at the house were apparently using a gas-powered generator to power space heaters in addition to the propane heaters being used.

There was no power or running water in the house at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers of carbon monoxide. It is never safe to run combustion engines inside of an enclosed space,” Sheriff Kyle Burton said in the news release. “Make sure your home is always equipped with working carbon monoxide alarms to alert you to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.”