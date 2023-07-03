2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle at Hudson boat launch, 1 in custody

Hudson police say one of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle that was leaving the scene of a fight at the Hudson Lakefront Park is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the park just before 11 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of a fight that is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The person suspected of striking the pedestrians was arrested by police and is in custody as of Monday morning. Police haven’t released the suspect’s age but was identified as a male.

Officials say the second pedestrian was treated for their injuries and was also released.

The incident is still being investigated. No other details were immediately provided.