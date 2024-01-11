2 officers treated after suspected drug ignites during testing

Two law enforcement officers in Willmar were hurt early Thursday morning during the testing of a suspected drug.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the officers were testing an unknown powder at around 12:30 a.m. when “the substance ignited.”

The officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and then released later in the day.

While the incident is under investigation, Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson said it’s “a stark reminder of the many potential dangers our officers face every day.”