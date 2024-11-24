2 MPD officers injured in crash with another vehicle

Two officers were injured in a crash with another vehicle Saturday night, Minneapolis police said.

Investigators say the two officers were driving in a squad car with lights and sirens activated at Chicago Avenue and 9th Street South around 10:31 p.m. on Saturday. They then collided with a security vehicle.

The two officers were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

Minneapolis Traffic Investigations and MPD are investigating the crash.