2 Minnesotans kick off 2024 with $1M lottery wins

Two lucky Minnesotans are starting 2024 with a big win.

The Minnesota Lottery announced that two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets won $1 million Monday.

The winning tickets were sold at Coborn’s in Delano and Kwik Trip in Dundas. Those stores each will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Additionally, five other tickets worth $100,000, five worth $50,000 and five worth $25,000 were also announced as winners Monday morning.

The $1 million and $100,000 prizes must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. The others can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail while prizes smaller than $600 can be claimed at retailers.

