2 Minnesota women named in TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2024

Two Minnesota women have been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024.

Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford and University of Minnesota professor and researcher Rachel Hardeman were chosen for the titan and innovator categories, respectively.

Ford was chosen due to her commitment to the “farm-to-boardroom” movement, which aims to show businesses and the government why investing in rural America is important, according to the TIME article.

Ford, who was also chosen in 2023 as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business, is credited with leading a climate-friendly solution that pays farmers to sequester carbon.

Dr. Hardeman, a reproductive health equity researcher, was chosen as one of the most influential people for her research to end the maternal health crisis in the U.S., in which Black women are three times more likely to die while pregnant or giving birth than any other race.

The Minnesota professor has a slew of accolades under her belt, including receiving the Josie R. Johnson Human Rights and Social Justice Award in 2019. For more information on Dr. Hardeman’s research and recognition, CLICK HERE.