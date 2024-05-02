2 Minnesota Salvation Army members headed to Nebraska to help with tornado relief efforts

The Salvation Army says two of its members from the Northern Division are on their way to Nebraska to help victims of the several tornados that touched down late last week.

According to the organization, Captain Jeff Curran of Brainerd and Marie Putnam, a resident in the Twin Cities area, will be helping other logistics workers serving at the Omaha disaster services warehouse to help with food and supplies for both victims and first responders.

Curran and Putnam will be in Nebraska for two weeks.

While multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska and Iowa last Friday, the strongest storm moved through the northwest suburbs of Omaha, and the city of Minden Iowa – located about 30 miles northeast of Omaha, also was heavily damaged.

As previously reported, at least 150 homes were damaged in Omaha.

One person died Sunday after being critically injured in Iowa during Friday’s storms.

Days later, tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Kansas, leaving four dead, including an infant. At least 100 people were injured.

One of the tornadoes that touched down south of Oklahoma City was rated an EF4, with wind speeds of up to 170 mph. That twister was one of at least 25 tornadoes to hit the state and north Texas – 22 of them were in Oklahoma alone.

Earlier this week, one person died after a tornado hit a small city in northeastern Kansas, and three more were injured.

So far, the Northern Division hasn’t received a request for help in Oklahoma.

If you’d like to support the Salvation Army’s mission in Iowa and Nebraska, you can donate by CLICKING HERE.